Conservation Pathways: Students take the lead in protecting Big Bend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Crawfordville, a program called Conservation Pathways is giving local high school and college students hands-on experience in environmental work, and it's transforming their passion for nature into real-world career paths.

Some students in the Big Bend aren’t just learning about the environment—they’re out in it, doing the work.

“We’re serving high school and college students that are interested in getting into conservation… by providing field research experience and science communication and then professional development,” says Rebecca Means, founder of the program.

Students in the program collaborate with organizations like the National Park Service and other conservation groups, immersing themselves in the work of protecting ecosystems, restoring habitats, and studying local wildlife.

For Lindsay James, who grew up in the Big Bend area, the experience is both educational and personal.

“I feel like I’m learning so much about this area that I had no clue about… unlocking some environmental knowledge on my home,” she shares.

And for others, like intern Ava Bass, the program is already shaping future ambitions.

“It’s been really cool to see all the different stories and how they help our ecosystem,” she says.

From the classroom to the coast, these students are stepping up—not just as learners, but as future leaders in environmental stewardship.

