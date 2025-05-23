Community effort to feed hundreds of Wakulla County children this summer

What began in one woman’s backyard has grown into a community-wide effort feeding around 700 children each week in Wakulla County.

Local volunteers and donors power Wakulla Giving Hands, packing and distributing meals every Sunday.

Watch the video to hear how volunteers' personal experiences are helping address food insecurity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What began as a small grassroots idea just last year has now blossomed into a life-changing mission for families across Wakulla County. Thanks to the dedication of local volunteers, hundreds of children are receiving meals they might not otherwise have this summer.

Wakulla Giving Hands is once again stepping up in a big way. Every week, a team of committed volunteers preps and distributes meals to feed around 700 local children, ensuring no child goes hungry during the summer break.

“There’s a lot of families that are struggling, I myself was at one time and I thought what better way to to get help yourself by helping others,” said volunteer Robin Stevens, who is among the many lending their time and energy to pack and hand out meals.

For Stevens, this mission hits close to home. “All day long these kids are going without food and that just breaks your heart so you know being a mom myself to a six year old, I would want to know that there’s something out there that could help my child.”

The program had humble beginnings in Casey Krimbell’s backyard, born from a simple desire to meet a visible need in the community. Her vision quickly gained momentum, turning into a county-wide initiative.

“Being able to even think about having our own programs, and how the programs we have, have grown so much has been a godsend,” Krimbell shared.

The success of Wakulla Giving Hands is a testament to the power of community. Local donors provide the food, and volunteers like Robin Stevens bring it to life, one meal at a time.

“It just does your heart good, knowing that this is a little kid that doesn’t have to go hungry this summer,” Stevens said.

Food distribution takes place every Sunday morning and continues until supplies run out, proving that when a community comes together, no child has to go without.

