Cold weather leads to icicles in Wakulla County; see how its impacting agriculture

Wakulla High School's Weather STEM station recorded a low of 25° Wednesday morning.

The cold weather is freezing parts of agricultural systems in the area.

Watch the video to find out how people in Wakulla County are spending the cold days.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I spoke to people here at Just Fruits and Exotics setting up plants and trying to stay warm.

“Probably the coldest part of the year this week.”

Jeannie Brodhead has lived in Wakulla County for about thirty years. She’s getting plants ready for an Arbor Day event this weekend.

“I have on leggings under my jeans, I have on boot socks that go up to my knees, shirt sleeve t-shirt, a long sleeve t-shirt and a regular shirt, a hoodie a big jacket.”

She told me she enjoys doing work outside in colder temperatures compared to hot.

“As long as I stay active and moving around I stay warm.”

Brodhead says she’s glad it’s not raining. Just down the road at Wakulla High School, their Weather STEM station temperatures dropped to 25 degrees Wednesday morning

