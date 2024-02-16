Child injured, 2 arrested following shooting of Wakulla County school bus

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said one child was hurt by broken glass after two children shot at a school bus Thursday.

WCSO said the incident happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Blvd in the area of Graham Trail south of Shadeville.

WCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On February 15, 2024, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles, ages 11 and 15, for shooting into an occupied conveyance and criminal mischief following the shooting of a school bus.

On February 15, 2024, Wakulla County District School bus 31 had two of its windows shattered when it was twice fired upon by pellet/BB gun air rifles. The bus was shot as it was transporting students home from Shadeville Elementary School while traveling in an easterly direction on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Blvd in the area of Graham Trail. No children were seriously injured. The shooting was reported to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla Fire Rescue, and Wakulla County District Schools. Personnel from each of those entities immediately responded to the scene.

Wakulla County Fire Rescue evaluated the bus driver and students. There was a minor leg injury to one of the children as a result of glass debris. Thereafter, Wakulla County District Schools arranged for alternate transportation for the children who had been riding the bus. Deputies saturated the area in an effort to ascertain the origin of the projectiles that shattered the two windows of the school bus.

Within minutes, Deputies and Detectives located two juveniles in the area. The juveniles were subsequently interviewed and admitted to shooting the air rifles which had shot the bus windows. Detectives recovered the two air rifles which had been secreted in a wooded area next to a residence. One was a BB gun and one was a pellet gun.

The juveniles were arrested for and transported to the Wakulla County Jail.