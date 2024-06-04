Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency meeting with Wakulla County neighbors Tuesday evening

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County leaders said the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency(CRTPA) will meet with neighbors in Crawfordville Tuesday evening.

The county said they work with CRTPA "on several projects, most notably the Crawfordville Highway Widening Project."

CRTPA will meet with the community for an in-person gathering Tuesday, June 4, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library. The address is 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327.

WATCH OUR MAY 2024 UPDATE ON THE CRAWFORDVILLE HWY PROJECT:

Neighbors in Leon County will have the chance to meet in-person Thursday, June 6, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Renaissance Community Center. The address for that meeting is 435 Macomb Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301.

There is also a Capital Region Virtual Meeting on Monday, June 10, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. to - 1 p.m. The virtual meeting will be streamed live on June 10, 2024. To access the virtual meeting, see the CRTPA webpage.

The Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency (CRTPA) is hosting a series of meetings to provide the public the opportunity to learn about the transportation projects in the CRTPA Capital Region (Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, and Wakulla Counties) that have received funding, as well as the agency’s proposed project priorities for the region.