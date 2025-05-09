Boosting Futures: Wakulla community rallies behind graduating seniors with scholarships

$100,000+ Raised: The Wakulla Academic Boosters awarded scholarships to around 60 seniors this year.

Community-Backed Support: An additional 50 scholarships came from school and local sponsors.

Watch the video to see how Students like Shemar Hawthorne and Madison Hurley say the support helps shape their futures.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For dozens of graduating seniors at Wakulla High School, the path to college and career just got a little easier—thanks to a generous wave of local scholarship support.

About 60 seniors are receiving financial awards this year through scholarships coordinated by the Wakulla Academic Boosters, a volunteer-driven group that raised over $100,000 in community contributions. Additional support from school and community partners is providing another 50 scholarships, marking a powerful example of local investment in education.

One of the key figures behind the effort is Paul Parker, a longtime volunteer at Wakulla High’s Guidance Office.

“I think it’s really important to try to help students accomplish their goals, especially without debt,” he said.

Parker, whose two sons graduated from Wakulla High, was inspired by the large number of scholarships awarded each year. That led him to join and help lead the Academic Boosters, working closely with students as they plan for life after graduation.

“I saw just how many scholarships were being awarded, hundreds of thousands of dollars. I decided I wanted to be part of that.”

This year’s recipients reflect a range of ambitions and dreams.

Shemar Hawthorne, who is joining the Army and plans to study anthropology, expressed gratitude for the support

“They’ve carved me into the person I am today. They’ve helped me a lot.”

Madison Hurley, pursuing a career in nursing, said even a small amount of help makes a big difference:

“It helps, even just a little bit is still something.”

The scholarships aren't just about financial relief. They're about belief in the future. The community’s growing commitment to Wakulla’s youth is clear, and Parker hopes that momentum continues.

To learn how to sponsor students or apply for scholarships, visit Wakulla Academic Boosters

