Azalea Park gets $400K in renovations

Wakulla County received a $200 thousand dollar grant from DEP for Azalea Park park improvements.

The county will put in a match for $200 thousand dollars.

Watch the video to see what renovations will be added to the park

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Azalea park is a popular spot, in the center of Crawfordville

“It’s just a very nice place right here in the middle of town.”

Renovations are planned to make this park even nicer.

“I think the park is just fantastic for anybody that wants to come by and it’s a stress reliever, you can exercise and get in the pines and everything.”

Matt Packett spends a lot of time at Azalea Park with his dog and comes here to relax like many others.

It’s a central spot in Crawfordville many neighbors use daily which is why renovations are coming.

Wakulla County received a $200 thousand dollar grant from DEP for improvements to the park.

These renovations include new ADA compliant bathrooms, water bottle filling stations, charging stations, picnic pavilions and a playground area.

This is a $400 thousand dollar project.

The County Assistant Administrator, Michelle Metcalf says the county will put in a match for $200 thousand dollars.

“I think it’s really going to help with getting people out, getting people active and getting their children out and active so we’re very excited about these projects.”

The rubberized trail in the park will also be replaced.

This funding comes from another $200 thousand dollars from the DEP from their Trail Go Program.

Metcalf says the trail has been here for about eight years.

“There is some route intrusion, where the trailer is and we want to make it even and safe for all of our citizens that use it.”

The park had some other enhancements added recently.

In March, I talked about the workout equipment that was installed.

Packett: “I walk in the park every day and you wouldn’t believe what that segment did because people started coming out using it like I’ve never seen before so people are ready for it.”

Packett says after seeing how excited neighbors were about the park’s last addition, he knows these renovations will be something to look forward to.

“People crave it, it does them good it does your pets good and what a wonderful park it is so improvements are done I think it’ll enhance it so much better.”

The county says the projects are expected to start early 2025.