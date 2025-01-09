Authorities seek public help in hit-and-run that injures a Crawfordville 9-year-old

A red SUV collided with a motorcycle on Country Way and fled the scene.

The rider of the motorcycle was unseated due to the collision.

The public is asked to contact FHP or Wakulla County Sheriff's Office with any information.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Florida Highway Patrol along with the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that injured a 9-year-old boy.

It happened near the intersection of Country Way and Excalibur East Drive around 3:55 Wednesday afternoon.

A nine-year-old is fighting for their life after being hit by a car.

I'm hearing from neighbors left in shock after the accident while authorities are still lookin for the person responsible.

A 9-year-old was hit while riding a dirt bike Wednesday.

Police are still looking for the driver responsible.

"I ran over as fast as I could after I heard a boom sound."

Kenzie Krueger: "So you were the first one at the scene?"

"I was the first one to come help the kid and try to save his life."

James Lardakis says he rushed over to the child who was unconscious and waited for authorities to arrive.

"It me sad seeing a child, so small, almost die."

This happened right outside of the Camelot neighborhood at 4 P.M. Wednesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says a red SUV knocked the boy off the motorcycle he was driving and left the scene.

I spoke with Joyce Barcus, who lives right across from where the crash happened.

"Anybody who would hit a child on their minibike and then just keep going, I can't wrap my head around that."

The child's family is raising money going towards a reward to find the suspect.

Thursday morning, FHP was back in the area investigating.

The 9-year-old was traveling north on East Excalibur Drive when the driver of an unknown red SUV turned on Country Way into the correct travel lane. The front of the motorcycle collided with the SUV, unseating the rider. The Driver of the red SUV then left the scene.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of the red SUV.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is requested to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 745-7100.

Neighbors who live in this community say they're hoping the boy recovers quickly, and that the person responsible comes forward.

