Apalachicola National Forest team conducting 14,000-acre burn in Wakulla County

Forest managers are conducting a major prescribed burn in Wakulla County.

The prescribed burn is meant to keep the forest healthy and prevent future wildfires.

Watch the video above to see where the fire is burning.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Apalachicola National Forest fire management team is doing a prescribed burn of about 14,000 acres Friday, beginning at 9:30 a.m., using hand-held torches and aircraft to start small fires in strategic areas.

WHERE:

The location of this burn is west of the Sopchoppy River, and south of FH-13 in Bradwell Bay, in Wakulla County.

WHY:

Fires are good for the forest, wildlife and entire eco-system. Many plants and trees need fire to grow and thrive. And burning away excess or invasive vegetation helps prevent bigger and more dangerous wildfires in the future!

HOW:

Each national forest team is trained to do prescribed burns when weather conditions (that day) are best for safely controlling fire. Forest staff also use fire warning signs, temporary road closures and detours for public safety.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO:

If you’re driving, biking or hiking around this forest, please pay extra attention to the signs. Be prepared to stop and turn around, watch out for animals near the road, and please DO NOT enter the prescribed burn areas.

Always Call 911 to report smoke or fire emergencies anywhere (on or off the forests). Our joint interagency fire team conducts a ‘Smoke Check’ to ensure public and forest fire safety around the clock.