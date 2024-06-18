“A Solute to our Veterans”: Veterans work to add more resources for fellow veterans in Wakulla County

Wakulla County Veterans are working to support other veterans with a community event.

A Solute to our Veterans” is an event where veterans and their families can get services like dental, medical, eye care, financial literacy, counseling and more

Watch the video to see why they think this resource will help

Broadcast Transcript:

“We care and we’re going to be there for them.”

Sean Golder is the commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars in the Wakulla County memorial post.

Being a veteran himself, he wants to support fellow heroes in the county.

“Taking care of soldiers it’s just part of my heart and we don’t leave anybody behind and I don’t want anybody to go without.”

Do you think that there’s enough resources for veterans within the county?

“There’s just not enough push, some of the resources just assume that people know.”

That’s why he and other veterans like Fred Nichols spent the past year planning an event called “A Solute to our Veterans”.

Fred Nichols says it’s a way to show support to veterans and offer them services they may need.

“The goal is to pull some of the veterans out that normally wouldn’t show up for things and to find out if they qualify for any benefits.”

Veterans and their families can get services like dental, medical, eye care, financial literacy, counseling and more.

Nichols says this is one way they’re trying to offer resources to veterans within the county.

“I served in Operation Enduring Freedom and I felt compelled and excited to help veterans in the community we try our best to help all our veterans and we’re pushing for more things in the county.”

And they plan on doing this annually.

Golder says it’s important to remember the sacrifices they made.

“Our veterans put everything on the line for us and we need to give back.”

The event is Friday and Saturday 9 to 3 at the Wakulla Community Center. There are additional resources available for veterans and their families.

Here are some resources:

American Legion Jake Pigott Memorial Post 114

Veteran Services Wakulla County

VFW POST 4538

