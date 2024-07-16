A look at the new roundabout in Crawfordville

The roundabout at Songbird Ave and Wakulla Arran Rd is now in use

The county says they're adding final touches

Watch the video to see why the roundabout was added

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It’s fun watching them actually”

Linda Brown lives right next to the all the commotion and has watched it from start to finish

“I was kind of wary at first thinking about stop signs or stop lights, but this looks good I think it’ll work fine.”

I’ve been following this project since it started back in March. It was then, I talked to Somer Pell with the Administrator of Community Development, about how the roundabouts are expected to add more traffic safety.

"Roundabouts at intersections, improve the safety of the traffic by slowing traffic down and prevent traffic from stopping at like red light traditional red lights do.

now the county tells me they’re adding the finishing touches.

The roundabout is now in service, and I noticed some workers moving dirt near the area.

With the project close to completion, Brown is hoping sidewalks will be added new the area in the future.

“We need it with all of the cars and more houses, a lot of people walk and walk their dogs.”

When I spoke with the county, they told me they are looking into adding sidewalks to that area in the future but did not give a timeline on when that would happen.

