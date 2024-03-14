FAMU awarded $9M Federal Grant to Develop Community Schools in North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida A&M University has received a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to develop community schools in North Florida. The award is part of a statewide partnership called the Unlimited Potential Initiative between the University of Central Florida, Florida International University, and the University of South Florida.

The initiative’s primary goal is to improve outcomes for Florida students in high-needs districts by scaling up pipeline services, increasing the number of university partnership community schools across the state, and providing technical assistance to school partners during the next five years.

Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Allyson L. Watson, Ph.D., is the principal investigator for FAMU.

“I look forward to the impactful changes that will benefit the K-12 students and families we serve in our regional community and statewide through the Unlimited Potential Community Schools grant,” said Allyson L. Watson, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs. “As the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) partner, we fully understand our responsibility to be a part of solutions that seek to enhance our schools and optimize the academic, social, and cognitive abilities of the communities we serve.”

The $9 million investment dedicated to FAMU will advance the North Florida regional schools in Leon County through the FAMU Developmental Research School and Leon County Public Schools.

The Unlimited Potential Community Schools grant is being spearheaded by the Office of the Provost at FAMU and is part of a larger $50 million USDOE Full-Service Community Schools grant led by the University of Central Florida.

