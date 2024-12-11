Zero pedestrian crashes recorded during fall semester where Florida State student died in April

Zero pedestrian crashes were recorded during the fall semester in the area where a hit-and-run driver killed Florida State student Ellie Sims in April.

The city of Tallahassee installed several road improvements over the summer, and the Florida State University Police Department conducted an awareness campaign.

Watch now to hear one student reflect on how this has changed pedestrian safety around campus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the months since Ellie Sims was killed in a hit-and-run in my neighborhood, I've covered the community response and safety changes like this raised crosswalk.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

As the fall semester comes to an end this week, I'm looking for evidence that pedestrian safety around Florida State University has improved on these roads.

The safety improvements made to St. Augustine St. and Pensacola St. over the summer include speed tables, a raised intersection, and a lower speed limit.

It was a quick response by the city of Tallahassee to a tragic death that rocked the FSU community.

Though it wasn't a total surprise to some students.

"I always thought, even since my freshman year, that these were very unsafe roads."

I got some concrete numbers through a public records request from FSUPD.

The spring 2024 semester saw two pedestrian-involved crashes — Ellie Sims was the only death.

This fall semester saw zero crashes.

Jean-Adric Kiyali says the improvements made to these roads does make him feel safer as a pedestrian and more cautious as a driver.

But he says there's still work to be done.

"I still cross this road every day and there's still people that fly by here. No matter what precautions you put, it won't stop people from speeding."

I brought this concern to FSUPD deputy chief Jason Trumbower.

"Are there any other spots around campus that FSUPD is paying attention to, to maybe bring some more safety improvements in the future?"

"We're focusing heavily on the College Town corridor with speed tables and speed detection devices. We've moved that up to Jefferson Street, our focus is now on Jefferson."

Jean-Adric says it's going to require more than just physical changes to prevent more tragedies.

"It's a need to put it in, a need for people to use it, and for drivers to be aware of it."

I spoke with several students crossing roads in the neighborhood throughout the day.

Most tell me they feel safe, but still take extra precautions knowing what happened to Ellie.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

