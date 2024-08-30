Working Class Wednesday honors local business owner

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation's Founder, Tim Mosley was recognized with the Community Servant Award.

The Ultimate Networking Experience is a monthly event that Working Class Wednesday hosts monthly.

Watch the video to hear from Mosley about his mission.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Promoting entrepreneurship in our College Town neighborhood.

The group "Working Class Wednesday" held a networking event tonight at Hotel Indigo.

The monthly event welcomes all aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners to come out while panelist cover the topic of nonprofit management.

This month it honored the CEO of the Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation, Tim Mosley, with the Community Servant Award.

"We go to the people, they don't come to us. Our job is to serve and help those in need and encourage one another. And we believe in love. Everywhere we go we take the word of love with us."

Mosley has done outreach in the Big Bend for over a decade.

His group was recently in Taylor County providing relief to neighbors affected by Hurricane Debby.