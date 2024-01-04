What you need to know about spring semester move-in schedules for FSU and FAMU

Both Florida State and Florida A&M are opening their dorms for spring semester move-in this week.

FSU starts 5 p.m. Thursday while FAMU opens 9 a.m Friday.

Watch now to see how one construction project in College Town may make traffic a bit lighter through the weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

College Town neighbors or anyone driving through College Town, be ready for heavy move-in traffic in the days ahead.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter.

Over the next two days, both colleges will be opening their dorms for the spring semester.

Here's what you need to know.

Florida State University opened Thursday evening at 5.

Florida A&M will open its dorms Friday at 9 in the morning.

We know this is a regular thing in College Town.

One thing that will help with the traffic: Railroad Avenue is open once again fo drivers.

Also, the city of Tallahassee shared this update on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, saying a a full closure of the intersection of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue has been postponed to the week of Jan. 22.

I've been following the progress of this construction closely and will bring you more as it develops.

