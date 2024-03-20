WATCH: TMH Foundation raises over $1.8M for emergency services through 40th Annual Golden Gala

The TMH foundation hosted their 40th annual Golden Gala on Tuesday.

The foundation raised over $1.8 million for Tallahassee Memorial's Blixer Trauma and Emergency Center.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's President about the impact of the hospital's biggest event of the year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over in college town, neighbors flooded the Donald L Tucker Center dressed to impress.

The TMH Foundation hosted their 40th Annual Golden Gala on Tuesday.

The total generated revenue from this year's gala amounted to over $1.8 million.

The proceeds will directly benefit Tallahassee Memorial's Emergency Services. More specifically the Bixler Truama & Emergency Center.

President of the TMH Foundation, Nigel Allen, tells ABC 27 the importance of experiencing the hospital's biggest event.

"To build community awareness for TMH, the programs we have. And also talk about not-for-profit services that we as a hospital provide. The other benefit is that we're able to raise significant amounts of money to support and under-ride programs that need additional funding support to provide the best possible care to our patients." said Allen.

Aside from broadening their networks, attendees got a chance to see the band Journey perform live.