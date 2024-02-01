WATCH: How FSU men's basketball athletes keep physical and mental strength

The Seminole men's basketball team is putting in hard work on and off the court.

Maintaining mental health is a bit priority for the team.

Watch the video above to see players train mentally and physically for the game.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The games might not count until November, but for FSU men's basketball, the season starts well before then.

Seminoles guard Primo Spears says the work is year round, aside from three weeks during the summer.

And even then, it never really stops.

"Most people are still working out when they go home, so I don't think it really ever ends.

And I'm not talking just on the court.

"So the vast majority of our training we try to do one-on-one so that we have the greatest amount of supervision possible and the greatest amount of motivation." That's strength and conditioning coach Mike Bradley.

He's been at FSU for over 20 years.

His contribution to a player's day is straining, but just a snippet of their busy schedules.

"They've got academics in the morning. Classes, study halls, tutors. Then we have film sessions here that can be pretty extensive, then we've got practice. Post-practice treatments."

Sounds like a lot, right?

Big man Baba Miller says it just comes with the territory of trying to succeed.

"We're always on the go, we're always thinking about the next thing so we don't really have much time off but it is what it is. During the season we're all locked in trying to win and trying to achieve the same goal."

That goal being an ACC championship on the court and success in the classroom.

Plenty of aspects for players to maintain to stay at the top of their game.