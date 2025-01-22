VIDEO: Officer fires pepper balls toward crowd after being hit by snowballs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Videos are making the rounds on social media of an officer being hit by a snowball and then firing pepper balls towards a crowd in College Town.

Tallahassee police officers were called to Madison Street early Wednesday morning about snowballs being thrown at cars passing by. One person reported being struck in the head. When the first officer got to the scene to investigate, police say he became a target.

The officer gave warnings over the patrol car's PA system. Then, the man ran towards the officer's driver-side window. The officer was hit in the face with the snowball, along with his patrol car.

Watch: One person led away in handcuffs in College Town

One arrested in College Town after snowball incident

The officer chased after the suspect but lost him as he ran into a crowd.

The crowd was told to stop throwing the snowballs, but those actions continued and more officers were hit. Officers gave more warnings, and the officer fired pepper balls to break up the crowd. Police say no one was hit by the pepper balls. One person was arrested for “battery on law enforcement officer.”

The Tallahassee Police Department says throwing hard “ice balls,” can be dangerous due to the hard impact and can be illegal.

