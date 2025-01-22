Watch Now
VIDEO: Officer fires pepper balls toward crowd after being hit by snowballs

One person was arrested early Wednesday morning in College Town.
Police say when the first officer arrived to investigate the "criminal mischief and felony of throwing a projectile into a moving vehicle," the officer’s patrol car and face were hit by an “ice projectile.”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Videos are making the rounds on social media of an officer being hit by a snowball and then firing pepper balls towards a crowd in College Town.

Tallahassee police officers were called to Madison Street early Wednesday morning about snowballs being thrown at cars passing by. One person reported being struck in the head. When the first officer got to the scene to investigate, police say he became a target.

The officer gave warnings over the patrol car's PA system. Then, the man ran towards the officer's driver-side window. The officer was hit in the face with the snowball, along with his patrol car.

The officer chased after the suspect but lost him as he ran into a crowd.

The crowd was told to stop throwing the snowballs, but those actions continued and more officers were hit. Officers gave more warnings, and the officer fired pepper balls to break up the crowd. Police say no one was hit by the pepper balls. One person was arrested for “battery on law enforcement officer.”

The Tallahassee Police Department says throwing hard “ice balls,” can be dangerous due to the hard impact and can be illegal.

