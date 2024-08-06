Watch Now
VIDEO: Demolition crew tearing down former All Saints Cafe in Tallahassee

City Dogs Cafe was the last tenant in the building
A demolition crew could be seen getting to work on the building that once housed All Saints Cafe on Railroad Avenue Tuesday morning.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A demolition crew could be seen getting to work in the All Saints neighborhood Tuesday morning. See video of that work beginning above.

The crew is beginning to remove a building at 903 Railroad Ave. The building was once the home of All Saints Cafe. Most recently, it was the home of City Dogs Cafe.

City Dogs Cafe closes for good following Tallahassee tornado

City Dogs closed after the May 10 tornado damaged the building's roof. The business had been in operation less than a year.

We're working to confirm what will go in the place of the building once it is torn down.

