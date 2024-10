CITY HERE, Fla. (WTXL) — A FAMU Alert notice says all academic and personnel operations will return to normal Friday, October 18th.

Classes on the main campus were held virtually, Thursday, following a power outage affecting some buildings. Power has now been restored.

According tothe FAMU Alert issued just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday, that outage was likely caused by a cable failure. It said power has been rerouted to alternate lines, while the cable is replaced.