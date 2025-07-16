United Partners for Human Services hosts 26th annual conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of people gathered on the campus of Florida State University for a day of community and connection.



United Partners for Human Services hosted its annual conference for excellence in nonprofit management and leadership.

The conference offered 16 breakout sessions for attendees to choose from. Topics ranged from technology, workplace wellness, and communication, along with a keynote address from Dr. Devona F. Pierre.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was a day of learning and connection for nonprofits and local businesses in Tallahassee.

Wednesday, the United Partners for Human Services hosted its 26th annual conference on the campus of Florida State University.

The Nonprofit Management & Leadership Excellence Conference was sold out this year.

Attendees participated in 16 breakout sessions focusing on topics like education, technology, and wellness in the workplace. Interim Executive Director Lashawn Gordon talked to ABC 27 about the importance of this conference.

"It's so important for us to get together because honestly, the members of the community, they belong to all of us and so we have to work together to make sure that we wrap services around them and not only the clients that we serve, we also want to make sure that we're taking care of our staff."

More than 125 human service organizations were represented.

