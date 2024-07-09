Tucker Center to launch food drive for local animal organization, Big Dog Rescue

Donations are being accepted to help Tallahassee’s Big Dog Rescue.

You can donate canned or bagged dry dog at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Read the news release below to see neighbor generosity can help the cause.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center would like YOUR help providing hearty meals to the pups of Tallahassee’s Big Dog Rescue. Beginning today, July 9th, donations of canned or bagged dry dog food (Pedigree brand preferred), will be collected at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office. In exchange for your donation, you will receive a Buy-One-Get-One Half Off ticket offer*, valid for both PAW Patrol Live performances (August 27th & 28th).

*Offer valid for both PAW Patrol Live performances (select price levels only) while supplies last. Dog food must not be past date of expiration.

As an added bonus, those attending the show on opening night, August 27th, will have the ability to meet and greet some of the dogs from Big Dog Rescue on site at the Tucker Center. Big Dog Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of as many dogs from abuse, abandonment, euthanasia, or other dire circumstances, as can be placed in nurturing, caring adoptive homes in the Tallahassee area. Since the rescue started in 1998, they have rescued and/or secured adoptions for over 4,100 pets in need.

Dog food donations will be collected during regular Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office hours only through Tuesday, August 27th. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com [tuckerciviccenter.com].

About PAW Patrol Live!

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

About Big Dog Rescue

Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue, Inc., a non-profit organization, is dedicated to the rescue of as many dogs from abuse, abandonment, euthanasia, or other dire circumstances, as can be placed in nurturing, caring adoptive homes in the Tallahassee, Florida area. Humane, loving foster homes are provided until such a placement can be accomplished. As advocates of pet population control and in order to reduce over population, all dogs within our program are neutered or spayed.

