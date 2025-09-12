TRAFFIC ALERT: TPD announces road blocks ahead of FAMU's first home game on Saturday

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU will have its first home game on Saturday, September 13th, taking on Albany State at 7:00 p.m. The game will be held at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Tallahassee Police Department has released information on road closures attendees need to be aware of.

The following locations will be blocked:



Althea Gibson Way and Robert & Trudie Perkins Way ( Boosters will be allowed south of the road closure)

Perry Street and Robert & Trudie Perkins Way ( Boosters will be allowed south of the road closure)

Perry Street and Dr. Carolyn Ryals Way (formerly Okaloosa Street)- There will be no northbound traffic

Althea Gibson Way and Dr. Carolyn Ryals Way.

TPD encourages fans to arrive early and to plan for delays. They asked attendees to follow the directions of law enforcement while traveling to and from the game.

