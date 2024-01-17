Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fallen power lines leading to delays on W. Tennessee Street in Tallahassee

The lines fell when a utility pole was broken near Macomb Street
Bonita Violette
A broken utility pole has draped lines across the road across the intersection of West Tennessee and Macomb Streets.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 16:08:17-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police are responding to the intersection of West Tennessee and Macomb Streets.

The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates a crash happened around 3:14 p.m. A driver passing by the scene sent us a photo of the broken pole and lines across the road.

A city traffic camera showed traffic backing up on the westbound side of West Tennessee Street. Another camera showed the response immediately before the intersection.

TPD says a crash between a semi truck and a pickup truck took out multiple poles. No serious injuries are reported.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene at Macomb and Copeland.

