Thousands of FAMU alumni celebrate life and friendship at homecoming as Rattlers win on the field

Florida A&M football beat Texas Southern 52-28 to extend its 23-game winning streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium on homecoming.

Thousands of FAMU alumni celebrated life and friendship.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A big FAMU win on the biggest FAMU day of the season

I'm Alberto Camargo, your college town neighborhood reporter.

Homecoming on the hill is always more than just the game on the field, I'm asking Rattlers about the bigger picture. what this weekend means to them and what it does for them.

FAMU says it has graduated over 75,000 alumni in its history.

And when you look at scenes like this — it makes you think all 75,000 were in Tallahassee Saturday.

Turning a day at Bragg Memorial Stadium into a party.

Outside the stadium, parties continued after the game finished.

That's where I met Thomas Dow and asked about the message on his T-shirt.

"T-shirt says FAMU changed my life. FAMU changed my life because FAMU gave me the opportunity to meet people I probably would have never met and those actually became lifelong friends.

Thomas says he wouldn't miss a homecoming for anything.

Especially when the chance to check up on friends isn't guaranteed.

"Life isn't promised to anybody. We just lost somebody last week, one of our classmates. Something tragic happened, and I just wanted to come and check on everybody."

For other Rattlers I spoke with, homecoming is something they plan their fall around.

An escape for the weekend.

"It just truly restores you. When you get back home it gives you the meaning that you needed, that push that you needed to be fulfilled, and it is so fulfilling."

"It's more than just a party. It's all about restoration, reunion, redemption. We're able to let our hair down, have fun, and go back and slay dragons on Monday."

And yes, there was a football game also!

The Rattlers beat Texas Southern 52-28 to continue its 23-game winning streak at Bragg.

Homecoming was also a day of giving. The FAMU Foundation announced over $26 million in contributions for the last fiscal year.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

