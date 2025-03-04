The Oasis Center for Women & Girls hosts their 17th annual Trailblazer Luncheon

The Oasis Center for Women & Girls held their 17th annual Trailblazer Luncheon on Tuesday.

This year's Trailblazer Luncheon was held at the Dunlap Champion's Club Ballroom in FSU's campus.

Watch the video to hear from a Trailblazer award recipient about what the honor means to her

Making the invisible, visible in our College Town neighborhood.

The event recognized nearly 10 trailblazers and unsung sheroes in the area.

Among those recognized was Telethia Edwards, Executive Director of Good News Outreach.

Edwards was recognized for securing $6.4 million in grant funding for the Bonds community back in 2020 along with her community engagement efforts.

Edwards tells ABC 27 "People don't always understand, right? You don't always understand. There's no blueprint many times and you're literally creating something new, but it's not done in a silo, and I think that's what today is all about, that you don't trailblazers alone, you trail-blaze with other people."

