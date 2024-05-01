TCC will hold final graduation ceremony before becoming Tallahassee State College

More than a thousand students are getting set to graduate from Tallahassee Community College.

They're the final class to graduate under the TCC name.

Watch the video above to hear from one of those soon-to-be graduates about the historic event.

TCC NEWS RELEASE:

Tallahassee Community College will welcome 1,375 new graduates to the alumni family when the College holds its commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This is TCC’s final graduation ceremony before becoming Tallahassee State College in July.

SEE ALBERTO CAMARGO'S REPORTING ON THE NAME CHANGE:

SEE HOW MUCH: Tallahassee Community College name change will cost the school, how students feel

Dana Brooks, TCC alumna and shareholder with Fasig Brooks Law Offices, will deliver the keynote address. Jullion Griffin, the Student Government Association President for 2023-24, will provide the student remarks.

“We are so proud of our graduates. It has been an honor to be part of their educational journey,” said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, President of Tallahassee Community College. “This graduating class marks a historical moment as the last graduating class of Tallahassee Community College.”

Graduating students will receive individual name recognition as they walk across the stage and participate in the tassel-turning ceremony.



WHAT: Spring 2024 Commencement Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, May 2, 2024, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

505 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, Fl 32301