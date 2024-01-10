TCC offering free construction courses to boost workforce, help storm damage rebuilding

Tallahassee Community College is offering Rebuild Florida training that can certify students in as little as 10 weeks.

Click or tap here for more information, requirements and how to apply.

Watch now to hear a president of a local construction company describe how quickly this course could get you a job.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Associated Builders and Contractors says there's a shortage of half a million construction workers across the country.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Collegetown neighborhood, where construction is a common sight.

But a program at Tallahassee Community College is working to boost the workforce...

While helping our neighbors rebuild after heavy storm damage.

Have you ever thought: there's just too much construction going on?

The reality is, "there is a dire need in the construction industry, both at the skilled workforce level, and the management level throughout the State of Florida right now."

Jay Smith is president of Ajax Building Company.

They have projects in the Big Bend and beyond.

Now, at TCC, you've got a chance to get in that business, for free.

The Rebuild Florida program offers these certifications: carpentry, plumbing, electrical and more, in as little as ten weeks.

It'll help solve construction worker shortage as Florida welcomes more and more people... and as neighbors who already call Florida home, and rebuild from severe weather, including Tuesday's tornadoes in North Florida.

"As a result of recent storms, Florida has experienced an increased demand for construction supplies and more importantly skilled construction workers."

NinaFe Awong is the director of the program at TCC.

She says leading this program hits home for her.

"I'm originally from the U.S. Virgin Islands, I call it Hurricane Alley. Having experience several storms, having skilled individuals to assist us with recovery is extremely important."

Here are requirements to apply:

To apply you must be at least 18 years old.

A resident of Leon, Gadsden or Wakulla County.

And provide proof of low to moderate income.

After completing, the TCC will help graduates get that first job.

A job that could help Smith fill positions within his own company.

"If you get your foot in the door and you work hard, then you can have an opportunity to grow and have a good, long-term career."

