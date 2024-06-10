TCC announces addition of eight new A.S. degree programs

New degrees are being offered at Tallahassee Community College.

TCC says they're offering the new programs to meet a growing demand.

Read the news release below to see what's new and when programs begin.

TCC NEWS RELEASE:

Tallahassee Community College is proud to announce the addition of eight new associate of science (A.S.) degree programs: A.S. in Applied Artificial Intelligence, A.S. in Computer Crimes, A.S. in Crime Scene Technology, A.S. in Animation and Game Art, A.S. in Game Development Design, A.S. in Computer Information Technology, A.S. in Data Science Technology, and A.S. in Electronics Engineering Technology.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new A.S. degree programs,” said Dr. Calandra Stringer, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost. “By offering these programs, we are not only addressing the demands of the job market but also empowering our students to pursue rewarding careers in high-demand fields."

The Applied Artificial Intelligence program prepares students with the technical knowledge and skills needed for a career in Information Technology. The program covers artificial intelligence (AI) tools and their real-world applications, the fundamentals of AI, and ethics relevant to the design and implementation of AI.

The Computer Crimes program prepares students for careers in corporate computer security investigation and similar careers in law enforcement and crime laboratories. Students will obtain skills in researching, investigating, computer software, interpreting laws, and using the internet as an investigative tool. The program is designed to provide municipal, county, state, federal, and corporate investigators with the latest techniques of modern computer crime investigation.

The Crime Scene Technology program prepares students for employment in the field of criminalistics with a specialty in Crime Scene Technology. Careers in this field include Crime Scene Technician, Crime Scene Photographer, Fingerprint Examiner and Classification Specialist, and Crime Scene Unit Supervisor. Crime Scene Technologists can be employed by state attorneys' offices, public defender offices, medical examiner offices, law firms, and private industry.

The Animation and Game Art program provides instruction in the skills necessary for becoming a game artist. Careers in this field are responsible for creating the visual elements that comprise a video game’s aesthetic appeal and atmosphere. Their functions often include designing characters, environments, objects, and visual effects that align with the game's narrative and gameplay mechanics.

The Game Development Design program focuses on video game programming. Students are instructed in various aspects of game development, including gameplay mechanics, programming language, user interfaces, artificial intelligence, audio, and graphics. Game programmers collaborate closely with designers, artists, and other team members to implement features, fix bugs, and optimize game performance.

Computer Information Technology students study program and systems design, computer communications, database development, web development, customer support, and software development in specific languages. It prepares students for respected careers as developers, programmers, programmer-analysts, database developers, or web developers.

The Data Science Technology program focuses on the acquisition, cleaning, modeling, and analysis of large data sets, as well as the extraction of knowledge or insights using statistical processes and systems. Students also learn about the identification of data sources, retrieval issues and methodologies, data security, and the use of informational tools.

The Electronics Engineering Technology program prepares you for an entry-level position as an electronics engineering technician who assists engineers in planning, research, development, and design. The coursework focuses on the skills needed for troubleshooting electronic equipment, performing operations, calculations, testing, and reporting.

Registration for these new programs is now open, and classes will begin in the upcoming fall semester. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the TCC website for more information on admission requirements and program details.