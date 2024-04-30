Tallahassee street renamed for trailblazing tennis legend Althea Gibson

The City of Tallahassee honored the late Florida A&M University alumna Althea Gibson Tuesday.

Gibson broke barriers for Black people and women in tennis and golf.

Read the city news release below to see why leaders renamed a street for Gibson.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

"By honoring Althea Gibson with a street name, the City celebrates her legacy and contributions to both athletics and civil rights. Her determination and success opened doors around the world for other women and people of color," Mayor John Dailey said. "It's my hope that seeing her name each day on Althea Gibson Way will continue to inspire everyone to work toward their dreams."

In 1956, Gibson became the first African American tennis player to win the French Open. She was ranked number one in the world in tennis in 1957. That same year and in 1958, she won both Wimbledon [en.wikipedia.org] and U.S. Open singles championships. She was twice-voted "Female Athlete of the Year [en.wikipedia.org]" by the Associated Press. Gibson won 56 singles and doubles championships before retiring from amateur tennis in 1959. She paved the way for other greats, like Arthur Ashe, Zina Garrison, Venus Williams and Serena Williams. A granite statue honoring Gibson greets visitors outside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, home of the U.S. Open, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in New York. Moving on to a second career, she became the first Black member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

Gibson was born in Silver, South Carolina in 1927 and grew up in Harlem, New York. Her early training for tennis likely began at age 10, when the Police Athletic League cordoned off a safe place for kids to play paddleball in her neighborhood. From there, Gibson took lessons with the American Tennis Association (ATA), founded by Black players. She was recruited to FAMU on an athletic scholarship by iconic Coach Jake Gaither, majoring in physical education. She played basketball and tennis and was mentored in golf by Coach Hansel Tookes. Gibson was initiated in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Beta Alpha Chapter, at FAMU. She graduated in 1953.

"One of my most treasured memories as President was to attend the Althea Gibson statue unveiling at the 2019 U.S. Open," said Larry Robinson, Ph.D., President of Florida A&M University. "It was such a special day for Rattlers, and in addition to the dedication of the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex on campus, this street renaming truly brings it home as we recognize an outstanding American who is an inspiration to us all."