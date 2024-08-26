Tallahassee Police make arrest in deadly crash on Pensacola Street

Tallahassee Police arrested a woman following a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened during the first week of August.

TPD said Jordyn Riley had left a local bar after consuming alcoholic beverages and was driving at a high rate of speed.

Read the news release below to learn how Riley was arrested.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

Monday, Aug. 26, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested one person following the deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Pensacola Street and Ocala Road.

A thorough investigation by TPD's Traffic Homicide Unit revealed that the driver, 23-year-old Jordyn Riley, was driving recklessly through Tallahassee when she struck a pedestrian as he crossed West Pensacola Street. Riley fled the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Through witness statements and extensive digital evidence, it was determined that Riley had left a local bar after consuming alcoholic beverages and was driving at a high rate of speed. Additionally, Riley crashed into a fence in the area of Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue prior to the collision with the pedestrian.

Detectives quickly identified Riley as the driver of the vehicle. After consultation with the State Attorney's Office, warrants were obtained to charge Riley with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

This morning, Riley turned herself in and was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility without incident.

TPD is committed to enhancing pedestrian safety through proactive measures and community engagement. Drivers are reminded of the importance of adhering to posted traffic signals to ensure the safe passage of pedestrians throughout Tallahassee. If you see someone driving erratically or with disregard for the safety of others, say something. Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

ARRESTED:

Jordyn Riley, 23, for vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.