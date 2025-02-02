Tallahassee Marathon and half-marathon sends thousands on a race around the Capital City

Thousands of runners took over the streets for the Tallahassee Marathon and Half-Marathon Sunday morning.

The course sent runners to different spots around Leon County ending in College Town.

Watch the video to hear from two people who crossed the finish line ahead of the rest, talk about their passion for running.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tallahassee Marathon and Half-Marathon shut down several roads for runners to take over the streets of Leon County on Sunday.

The course sent thousands of racers from the Capitol to College Town, passing through Tallahassee hotspots including Cascades Park, St. Marks Trail, FAMU and FSU.

Katie Sherron is a Veteran half-marathoner and the first woman to complete the course on Sunday. She says running is her sanity, adding, "I think it makes me a better wife, a better mother. I teach at FSU and I think it makes me a better teacher just to get that stress out.”

Sadio Fenner says, “Honestly, it's the community. So, I started running pretty young, but I think what kept me through it was all the people that I got to meet and I think that just really helps.” On his first time running a half-marathon, Fenner was the first person to cross the finish line. He says he loves what this race stands for. “Being able to show the younger generation what it's like to be out here— I think it inspires some other people to get involved and I’m really big into making sure that our community is healthy and so I think this is a great way to promote that,” Fenner says.

According to their website, The Tallahassee Marathon began in 1975 with just two participants.


