Tallahassee groups organize ‘Good Trouble’ events, honoring late Congressman John Lewis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Non-profits and advocacy groups organized local protests, forums and labs to mark the national day of "Good Trouble" Thursday.



The day called "Good Trouble Lives" on seeks to honor the late Congressman John Lewis by continuing to advocate change.

Events organized in Tallahassee were among at least 100 more happening across the United States.

Watch the video to see how organizations are honoring the national commemoration.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For local Tallahassee organizations like Power-Up People, Equal Ground and Black Power Rising, "keeping up good trouble" means igniting the youth to make meaningful change in the community.

A lab at Florida A&M University was designed to help students create plans to do exactly that.

"As a village, we've got to lift up our students, and we've got to lift up our young, you know, our children to make the change that we want. They are the future,” Executive Director of Power-Up People Trish Brown said.

The national “Good Trouble Lives On” marks the date civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis' died.

It seeks to honor his legacy by continuing to advocate against injustice and create change.

“Good trouble means that you're to take action and do the good work, and the good work is out here uplifting, empowering, and educating folks and galvanizing folks to get engaged,” Brown said.

This year's commemoration follows months of protest across the nation since President Donald Trump took office in January.

There's over a hundred more planned across the U.S. and in Florida.

Even here in Tallahassee, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee organizing a march and rally against President Trump's stance on immigration while other organizations host educational programs and forums on key issues.

But Trish Brown, the executive director of Power-Up People says the skills taught at this lab can help young people address change in their own neighborhoods.

“The thing is that they were allowed to speak their mind about what it is that is a problem for you and then turn around and write that out in regards to what you would like to convey,” Brown said.

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith talked to these students to see what they've learned.

"it was just cool to be around people that wanted to hear it and that had their own opinions and that respected my point of view and challenged my point of view,” FAMU freshman Kingston Sutton said.

"A lot of the real change is going to take young people who are willing to step outside of themselves and stand up for a greater thing,” Krysten Hood, a junior at FAMU, said.

