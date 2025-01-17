Tallahassee CRA remains interested in community-led Railroad Square partnership

The Tallahassee CRA Board voted 3-2 to direct staff to continue working towards a community-led Railroad Square ownership offer.

CRA Executive Director Stephen Cox shared an email from Railroad Square ownership saying its "not entertaining" a $6.4 million dollar offer from an outside group of investors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When it comes to the future of Railroad Square — the message from city leaders: let's work together.

"What's the grander vision? What is Railroad Square 2.0?"

"Figure it out, put it on paper, then come back."

But outside interest is turning up the heat.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Breaking down what happened at Thursday's Community Redevelopment Agency Board and how it could affect ownership of Railroad Square.

The CRA Board voted to continue working with the revitalization cohort on a plan to acquire.

"I'm willing to have staff work with them in whatever way they can, while at the same time still fulfilling their obligations to the many tasks that the CRA is responsible for."

But the cohort isn't the only player at the table.

We learned that a $6.4 million dollar offer for Railroad Square was made by a group of investors known as the Big Bend Group.

Bruce Foster, the realtor who represents Big Bend Group, says the group of investors are anonymous, saying, "They envision redeveloping Railroad Square into a well-funded, world-class arts destination, transforming it into a key community asset for Tallahassee residents and visitors. Their plan includes the addition of apartments, commercial buildings, art galleries, and public spaces."

I reached out to the Kaye's for further comment but they declined to interview.

During the meeting CRA, Executive Director Stephen Cox shared what he says was an email from the family.

"We are not entertaining that offer. The $6.4 million offer appraisal undervalues Railroad Square's property based on low market rental rates."

That response frustrated Mayor John Dailey.

"That sends a clear message to me that it's not about the arts district. It's about the money."

While Adam Kaye was at the meeting, he was not allowed to speak because he had not registered to make public comment.

"I'm available for questions."

"You are out of order."

"Keep me out of your politics lady!"

Josh Johnson, President of 621 Gallery and part of the cohort, says they did not know an outside offer was on the table.

Johnson says he's focused on putting together the funding to present to CRA staff as soon as possible.

"Our next week and the latter part of this week are stacked with meetings with people, entities — both public and private — that might be able to help this issue and land this plane."

For the cohort, its next chance to present a plan to CRA staff will be at a meeting on Feb. 10.

The CRA Board's next meeting is on March 27.

At Railroad Square, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.


