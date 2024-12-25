SEE: what all holidays and traditions mean to neighbors in our community

We are in the season of celebrating a number of holidays and traditions in the Big Bend and beyond.

A celebration of light, kindness, happiness, and gift giving. Holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa each have traditions in common.



Watch the video above to hear what it means to have all holidays and traditions celebrated in our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"It's important to celebrate your heritage!"

I'm your neighborhood reporter Terry Gilliam.

It's Christmas Eve but I also got a look at different holidays and traditions to see what it means to neighbors in our community.

With Hanukkah, the lighting of the Menorah begins Wednesday. The menorah is lit each night of Hanukkah, with one additional candle lit each night, until all eight candles are lit on the final night.

I visited Chabad House of Tallahassee and spoke with Rabbi Oirechman about what it means to celebrate different holidays and traditions.

"A connection to God and practicing our faith and spreading light, that's what it's all about. There's so much darkness in the world, we are in a state of exile, and we need the redemption. There's way to bring redemption is by spreading goodness and kindness in the world."

Kwanza also starts a day after Christmas on December 26th and lasts through January 1st.

Rabbi Oirechman says practicing the holiday of Hanukkah will continue December 29th at Cascades park at 4pm. In Collegetown, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.