SEE HOW: FSU students able to donate meal plan swipes to help food insecure students

Video shows how Florida State students can help food insecure students by donating unused meal swipes for Seminole Cafe and Suwannee Room dining halls.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With final exams and other important dates coming up, the last thing students need is to worry about their next meal.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Throughout April, Florida State students with a campus meal plan can help fellow Seminoles fight food insecurity.

I'm speaking with students to find out just how important a program like this is to the average college student.

Last year I told you that 1 in 5 FSU students are food insecure.

"I think working full-time and really having to be self-sufficient, that has been a little difficult for me throughout the years.

That's senior Jolene Genevieve.

She says worrying about the next meal can be a major stress in college life.

Freshman Thomas O'Connell says, "It's probably the worst feeling having to balance your expectations in college as well as trying to make ends meet as well, as far as food goes and necessities."

That's where having a campus meal plan can help.

Students who have access to guest meal swipes in their plan can donate up to three to the Food for Thought pantry as part of the Fuel Your Fellow Nole campaign.

Seminole Dining says it will match every meal swipe donated by students throughout the program.

Jolene says every little bit will help fight an issue that can be hard to admit you're going through.

"When we talk about food insecurity, that last part is really important. A lot of people don't feel comfortable speaking about that, even to their own family. And so I don't hear it often but I know it is the case."

Food for Thought says once they're collected, donated meal swipes will be passed out to students who access the pantry.

If you're interested in donating meal swipes or spreading the word to other students, I've got a link in my web story at WTXL.tv.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo ABC27.