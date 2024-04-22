SEE HOW: Center opens doors for children with autism

Over 100 kids participated Sunday in the Kickin' It for Autism clinic at FSU's soccer complex.

FSU CARD currently serves over 5,000 individuals ranging from infancy to adulthood.

Watch the video above to see how CARD helps families and people on the autism spectrum.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Kicking it for Autism acceptance.

I’m Terry Gilliam in the Collegetown neighborhood.

I look at FSU Soccer’s goal of increasing acceptance of neurodiversity, and how that also helps support those with autism.

"We brought our children to the Kicking it for Autism fundraiser. We have two boys out here. my oldest has autism."

Members of the FSU soccer team, and volunteers, helped them ramp up their soccer skills.

Stacy Soleberger was one of many parents whose children took part.

"We love to watch them do anything outdoors anything sports related."

While it was a sports related event, it also served its purpose as a learning experience: teaching acceptance for children who have disabilities.

The 7th annual soccer clinic was in partnership with the FSU Autism Institute and the FSU soccer team and coaches.

"It is my favorite day of the year, not only to show what community inclusion is all about, but the opportunity to learn from our resident national champions who are having just as much as the people on the field. it makes my heart happy."

Cathy Zenko is the director of FSU's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, also known as CARD.

She tells me about the work being done.

"FSU CARD is one of seven CARD centers in the state of Florida. We do training; we do public awareness events like this, not Just in April because autism doesn't go away. It's not just one month out of the year."

I checked the numbers. FSU CARD currently serves over 5,000 individuals ranging from infancy to adulthood.

While CARD doesn't provide evaluations, diagnosis, or therapies, they do provide short-term consultation to individuals.

A reason parents like Stacy say the CARD centers and FSU community events are necessary.

"What is so important to me as an autism parent Autism is a disability whose parents need support and things like that and so this fundraiser is just a great thing that they come out and put on and done."

Those who were out here tell me that this is a great way for inclusion while getting active at the same time. In the Collegetown neighborhood, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.