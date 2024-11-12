SEE: FSU football continues to move forward as season winds down

The work Norvell talks about begins with finishing the rest of this season strong and coaching up the guys who plan to be the program in the long run.

The one and nine Seminoles are coming off a thumping 52-3 defeat against Notre Dame this past Saturday. That brought major changes to the program.

Watch the video above to see what head football coach Mike Norvell.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Looking ahead to the future Florida State Football.

I’m Terry Gilliam in College town, and with just two games left in the 2024 season, the Seminoles are still pushing forward.

“I’m going to continue to do everything I can to pour into these players but also make sure that we're doing the due diligence and identifying the right fit for Florida State as we're moving forward.”

Moving forward is the expectation for Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell. He says that starts with the work.

“This week is going to be a week about work.”

Work that will include new faces in places.

Starting with the dismissals of Offensive Coordinator Alex Atkins, Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller, and Wide Receiver Coach Ron Dugans

One of those roles will be filled by Co-defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon will take over defensive coordinator duties.

“It’s just trusting the development; trusting the process.”

FSU has an open date this week before hosting Charleston Southern on November 23rd and Florida on November 30th. In Collegetown, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.