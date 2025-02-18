PREVIEW: The Mental Health Council of the Big Bend is set to host a men's mental health fair

Sunday, February 23rd the Mental Health Council of the Big Bend will host "Leaning on our Brothers" fair event

The event's purpose is for men of color to network and be presented with mental health resources.

Watch the video to hear why two members of the group expressed the importance of the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are encouraging black and brown men and boys to come and be a part of this great event," says member of the Mental Health Council of the Big Bend, Nicole Everette.

A local partnership wants to equip neighbors who help black men improve their mental health.

This Sunday, the Mental Health Council of the Big Bend and FAMU will host a mental health training called "Leaning on our Brothers".

It's meant to help black mentors, coaches, barbers, and trainers as they build relationships with other black men.

The training will include mental wellness presentations and a panel discussion.

Member Jared Melhado adds, "The climate we're going in now, it's very important that we focus on mental health. Because without mental health we have no health."

The training is Sunday, February 23rd.

If you're interested in attending clickhereto register.