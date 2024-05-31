PREPARE NOW: How to create a safe room in your home before a hurricane

If you can't evacuate ahead of a hurricane, there are steps you can take in your home to shelter in place.

Find a room with no windows that is near the center of your home on a lower level.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Not everyone has the chance to evacuate as a storm is threatening your neighborhood. I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter. When a storm forces you to shelter in place, there are important steps you can take to stay safe.

There are plenty of apartments in my neighborhood. These homes weathered Hurricane Idalia in 2023. People living in the area are keeping a close eye on the forecast this hurricane season, including Emily Rock.

"We just all huddled into our apartment and closed the doors and made sure everything was safe." She lives in a college town apartment. I was her if she knows what to do if a storm forces a shelter in place situation.

"I would suggest staying in a room that doesn't have any windows. Filling the bathtub up with water. If it's a really bad hurricane, put a mattress over everything, you and your entire family."

First and foremost, you need to put as many walls between you and the outside as you can. a room with no windows is best. As we saw earlier this year, winds can drive debris into windows and doors, shatter glass, putting you in danger.

Strong winds damage All Saints Neighborhood of Tallahassee

Here's what you're going to need to stock up on before the storm hits.



Several days worth of non-perishable food

At least one gallon per person, per day for drinking and sanitation

A flashlight

Batteries and portable chargers

A first aid kit

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Baby formula

Baby food

Pet food

Personal hygiene items

Board games, puzzles or a deck of cards to help pass the time

If you follow all these steps, you'll be in the best position to get through hurricane season this year.