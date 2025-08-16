Parents of college students discuss rising living costs during move-in weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As Florida State opened its dorms for Fall move-in Friday, we spoke with families about rising college and living costs.



Bankrate says inflation on college expenses is outpacing general inflation, averaging 8% annually.

Despite recently increasing its out-of-state fees, some parents say attending FSU is still more affordable than in-state tuition in their home state.

As parents move in their college students this fall, like most Americans, they're also concerned about rising living costs.

It's move-in weekend here at Florida State, rain or shine.

I'm asking parents what expenses have surprised them and if they factored into college decisions.

Banking publication Bankrate says inflation on college expenses is outpacing general inflation... averaging eight percent annually.

To get an idea of what that looks like for FSU parents, I visited campus as move-in got underway.

Susie Bouaphanhn says the costs of housing and meal plans turned out to be more than she was expecting, even as an in-state family.

"For the fall term, I think we're going to be out-of-pocket, because her tuition is paid for by Bright Futures, probably around 10,000 for the fall semester," Bouaphanh says.

"Definitely everything, everything is more expensive," says Robert Medlock.

He argues home supplies like cleaners, brooms, and new technology was his biggest expense.

But he's thankful that his daughter's school is paid for—a huge relief to him and his wife.

"Everything is taken care of. That was a big thing, that's one of the reasons she wanted to stay home, she knew school would be taken care of. And don't get me wrong, I'm a hurricane fan, but Florida State is a great school," Medlock adds.

I previously told you that FSU increased out-of-state fees by 10% this summer.

I spoke with a parent off-camera who came from Connecticut.

They say despite rising costs of tuition, paying in-state fees in Connecticut would still have been more expensive than out-of-state fees at FSU.

Friday move-in is just for sorority rush students.

Expect traffic to be heavier on Saturday and Sunday when move-in opens to all students.

