'One of the best': Florida State community celebrates the life of President Emeritus John Thrasher

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University community celebrated the life of President Emeritus John Thrasher Tuesday.



Thrasher served as FSU president from 2014-2021.

He died on May 30 at 81.

Watch the video below to hear how FSU alumni and local lawmakers describe Thrasher's impact as a leader and man.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

President Emeritus John Thrasher has an undeniable legacy on Florida State University, a legacy that was honored Tuesday.

"A very strong leader, innovative, and one of the best."

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in College Town.

Speaking with those who attended Thrasher's celebration of life to learn what that impact looked like for them.

"All of us will miss President Thrasher dearly. We're very fortunate to have known him, how fortunate we are to have known him. To learn from him and to share in the joy of his remarkable life. Thank you."

Inside the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, hundreds of Florida State alumni, students, and community members gathered to remember John Thrasher.

Among many to speak was his wife of 60 years, Jean.

"He was so happy to be called the president. And I was thrilled to be the First Lady. I love you my darling, I love you and I miss you tremendously."

Thrasher was also honored with a life-size statue just outside of the Westcott Building.

Just steps away from his statue, I asked former FSU photographer Bob Knight about Thrasher's impact on FSU's national reputation.

"He helped elevate us in our rankings, and our professional status. I think that he made a great contribution to Tallahassee and Florida State."

Representative Jason Shoaf shared how Thrasher impacted him as a lawmaker.

"I met with President Thrasher several times on local issues, some of them were supporting FSU, others were big picture university items. Sometimes I would seek his counsel on issues that had nothing to do with his role at FSU, just because I had so much respect from his as a leader."

FSU president Richard McCullough spoke about Thrasher's positive attitude and how friendly he was to everyone he met, regardless of position.

McCullough says as Thrasher's successor, he knew he had some big shoes to fill.

"John Thrasher's legacy lives on. In the university, state of Florida that he helped to shape. And in the lives that he touched."

Thrasher is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean, their three children, and eight grandchildren.

