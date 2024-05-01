North Florida's largest beer festival returns to the Tucker Center this August

The 6 th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival scheduled on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Get ready to secure your tickets for the 6th Annual Tallahassee Beer Festival scheduled on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center! This event features UNLIMITED samples from 110+ breweries – national, regional, and home brewers – with more than 300 different beers on tap and in cans. Find your next favorite fermentation, from ales and lagers to ciders and ready-to-drink cocktails. This unforgettable experience features entertainment, music, local vendors, food available for purchase, and most importantly, the chance to DO GOOD while you DRINK BEER.

Thinking about VIP? Upgrade before they sell out to secure early entry, access to exclusive pours of limited-edition brews, and free food from local restaurants and Tallahassee Foodies.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th at 10am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Limited VIP tickets will be available. Driver tickets are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com [tuckerciviccenter.com] or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm. All net proceeds go directly back to United Partners for Human Services’ participating human service agencies. Discounts are available for First Responders (EMT/Paramedics/Fire/Police) as well as Teachers, Nurses, and Active-Duty Military. You will need to purchase tickets in person at the box office to show your ID for this discount. Only tickets purchased through www.tuckerciviccenter.com [tuckerciviccenter.com] or the box office are guaranteed access. Be cautious of third-party ticket sales.

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter [facebook.com] and on X at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter [twitter.com]. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com [tuckerciviccenter.com].

