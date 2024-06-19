'Noles exit College World Series

Seminoles played #1 seeded Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday

Tennessee won the game 7-2

The Bracket 2 champion could be determined Wednesday night

As the Seminoles head home from the College World Series, the Tennessee Volunteers head to the finals.

The Volunteers defeated the 'Noles for the second time in the series, to win the Bracket 1 spot in the finals. The margin of victory was much wider than the first matchup (12-11) on Friday.

Tennessee will play either Texas A&M or Florida State in the finals on Saturday. If the Aggies beat the Gators Wednesday night, they win the Bracket 2 position and go on to the finals. If the Gators win, though, Texas and Florida play again Thursday to decide who gets to take on Tennessee.