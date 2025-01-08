NEW IMAGES: Take a look at future residence hall coming to FAMU to address housing shortage

Florida A&M's next on-campus housing project is a 500-bed building that will be located on Paddyfote Lawn.

It's part of the university's plan to address an on-campus housing shortage that boiled over in 2022.

Watch now to see images of what the new building will look like as well as where a current construction project stands.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Another major addition to address a long-term goal for Florida A&M University.

I'm Alberto Camargo at FAMU.

Taking a look at the next major housing project coming to the hill.

This is the Paddyfote Lawn on Althea Gibson Way.

It's a central part of campus near the student union and used to be home to older residence halls that have been demolished.

In 2023, FAMU started using it for overflow tailgating during football season.

But its future looks like this.

A new residence hall is being planned here.

It's a 500-bed building that is part of FAMU's long-standing goal to nearly double its on-campus housing capacity over the next few years.

Work is ongoing for a new 700-bed building by FAMU Towers.

That building is set to open in the fall.

FAMU says there is no date for construction of the new residence hall here on Paddyfote Lawn to start as its still in the design phase.

A start and completion date will be decided once funding has been approved.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.