Neighbors in the College Town neighborhood are still without power after EF-2 tornadoes

Hearing from neighbors in the College Town area while on day two of living without power.

A local business owner told me three of his four business locations are without power and he's trying to find ways to keep his employee.

Watch the story to hear a FAMU organization is working to clean the damage to continue giving FAMU students a sense of community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The streets of College Town are scattered with debris. Fallen trees. Streetlights businesses and homes are still without power.

"It's not determined when the lights are going to be back on again. So no lights, no money,” Glendell Ingram, an employee for Roboto's Tokyo Grill.

I asked neighbors about their plans for recovery after the storm's damage.

"We have to throw away food as soon as the lights come on.. We have to get rid of everything that's here,” said Ingram.

Ingram is talking about how his job at Roboto's Tokyo Grill had to shut down three of its four locations after losing power due to Friday's storm.

Ingram said despite his employer trying his best to keep employees he fears his position might be in limbo.

"We have a lot of employees that's here.. But – nothing to do, no lights,” according to Ingram.

Another of the many areas that took a big hit during Friday's EF-2 tornadoes was the FAMU campus. Neighboring houses along the FAMU campus are without power and some are working to clean up the damage.

"A little bit of damage to our student leader apartments as well as our front porch,” said executive director, FAMU Wesley Foundation Pastor Juana Jordan.

TheFAMU Wesley Foundation also known as IMPACT is a faith-based campus ministry.

Jordan told me that IMPACT aims to help students navigate college life by giving them a safe space to be themselves and worship.

"Students had no place to worship.. They would walk around the campus and they would say "oh, we're going to worship in this building and all of the sudden the doors would be locked,” according to Jordan.

Jordan spoke about how the student-run organization began with a tent and later expanded to actual buildings to house the organization.

One building is set to hold the organization's first-ever student housing.

"We hope that with some of the other little damage that has been done that will not delay us so we can still be ready for the fall,” said Jordan.

Jordan said FAMU summer courses will begin May 13th as planned but the first week of classes are expected to be online.

