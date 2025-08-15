Money for FAMU Marching 100 to come from university funds, not Foundation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — $800,000 in funding for FAMU Marching 100 will come from university funds, no longer from the FAMU Foundation.



The Foundation previously tabbed $400,000 for the 100, but that will now help fund university leadership salaries.

The Marching 100 previously pushed for funding from FAMU's Board of Trustees amid budget and leadership changes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Financial support for Florida A&M's Marching 100 has been a point of concern this summer, and despite some money moving around this week, the 100's funding is still in good shape.

We previously reported that the Marching 100 would receive $400,000 from the FAMU Foundation's budget this school year.

That money is being shifted elsewhere, but the 100 will now receive abut $800,000 from the university's "carry forward" funds.

This comes after several members of the 100 spoke directly to university trustees in June, where they first received that reassurance in the form of funds.

"It's means a lot to me that we were heard not just by their ears, but by their heart. We would not like the 100 to be considered a place to take money from, if anything we need more of it."

Band director Dr. Shelby Chipman says the 100 is looking to expand its size from 275 students to 330 students.

The Foundation's $400,000 will be added to salary support for members of the leadership team like new Chief Operating Officer Kelvin Lawson.

I'm working to learn more about how this new funding for the 100 will help support its students, travel costs, and other expenses this coming school year.

