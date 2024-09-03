Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCollege Town

Actions

Miami standout defensive lineman Rueben Bain ruled out for Saturday's game against Florida A&M Rattlers

Rueben Bain Jr.
Chris Seward/AP
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Rueben Bain Jr.
Posted

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami will be without standout defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. for at least one game and possibly more because of a soft-tissue injury, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Monday.

Bain was injured on the first series of Miami's season-opening 41-17 win at Florida this past weekend. He will not play when the Hurricanes (1-0) host Florida A&M on Saturday.

“It's going to be a couple of weeks,” Cristobal said. "I'll know more as these tests go on throughout the course of the day and the week. But he will not be playing this game.”

A 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore, Bain was the Atlantic Coast Conference's defensive rookie of the year last season and was picked to the ACC's preseason all-conference team this year. The Hurricanes still have non-conference games against Ball State (Sept. 14) and South Florida (Sept. 21) before opening ACC play against Virginia Tech on Sept. 27.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood