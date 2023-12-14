Man convicted of attempted sexual battery, burglary, and kidnapping on FSU Campus

Travis J. Gibson has been convicted of multiple crimes related to an incident that took place at an FSU student's apartment in 2021.

Wednesday, a jury found Gibson guilty after only 30 minutes of deliberation.

Read what happened in the news release from the State Attorney’s Office below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Defendant was convicted of approaching and pushing his way into an FSU student’s apartment in 2021 where he held her against her will, battered her, and attempted to rape her.

Two other young women testified that eight days later, Defendant assaulted them as well, one of whom was attacked on campus on her way to an early morning yoga class, and another just an hour later while walking from her apartment to her car to leave for work.

Defendant confessed to all three incidents indicating that although his victims were “terrified” and fought to get away from him, he only wanted to “make love” to them and that “every good girl has a bad side.” A jury found Defendant guilty after only 30 minutes of deliberation.

Case management date for sentencing is scheduled for January 2, 2024.