Judge tosses whistleblower lawsuit against Florida A&M University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A federal judge has tossed a whistleblower lawsuit against Florida A&M University.

FAMU’s former athletic director, Kortne Gosha, claimed he was forced to resign or get fired. Gosha claimed that's because he reported misconduct at the university.

Tuesday, a judge said he wasn't ruling on whether gosha resigned under duress. He said because Gosha accepted a payout, the lawsuit could not stand.

The judge also said there was no evidence that retaliation for whistleblowing had anything to do with Gosha's firing.

Instead, he wrote that the record shows that university president Dr. Larry Robinson fired Gosha over three legitimate incidents involving efforts to stream athletic events, put FAMU signage on a NASCAR vehicle, and attempting to hire a women's track coach.